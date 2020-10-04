Two residents of Simcoe Manor die in the midst of COVID-19 outbreak

BARRIE, ONT. -- Two residents of Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton have died.

The County of Simcoe says one of the now-deceased residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and test results for the other are pending.

There are four residents and four staff members with COVID associated with an outbreak at the county-run facility. It is the second outbreak at Simcoe Manor this year. The first was triggered by a man in his seventies who became infected with the virus in June.

The county says all the residents have been tested for coronavirus, and staff will be tested Monday. Visits, including those outdoors, have been suspended while Simcoe Manor waits for test results to come back.

