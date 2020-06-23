BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe Manor after a resident tested positive for the virus.

The resident, a man in his 70s, showed symptoms of the virus and was taken to the hospital on Sunday, according to officials with the County of Simcoe, which operates the facility.

The Beeton long-term care home, located on the 8th Line, currently has 126 residents.

Jane Sinclair, the County of Simcoe General Manager of Health and Emergency Services, says no other residents or staff members have tested positive at the home.

Sinclair says it is unclear how the man became infected with the virus, adding that residents have not been able to leave the facility or see visitors inside the home.

All residents and the roughly 200 staff members are being tested as the County of Simcoe conducts contact tracing to determine a possible infection source.

According to county officials, the staff at Simcoe Manor were tested between June 11 and June 12, and all tests were negative at that time.

A media release from the county states that residents were tested between April 28 and 30 and were all negative.

“In addition to the immediate re-testing of all staff and residents as a precautionary measure, we will continue to test all staff at all four of our long-term care homes and seniors housing twice per month as per the most recent testing guidelines by Public Health Ontario,” reads the release.

The county says it is hopeful the single case of COVID-19 was caught early and will be limited.