Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk is battling stomach cancer, TSN is reporting on Monday.

The 56-year-old announced in September he was taking a leave of absence to deal with "some health issues and will be taking the time he needs to deal with that situation." The team did not provide any more details at the time.

TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead reported today that the NHL Hall of Famer is undergoing chemotherapy and is optimistic.

"For some reason, the Lord put me in this kind of fight, and I'm ready to fight it," Hawerchuk said in an interview last weekend with TSN. "I want to live to tell the story."

Hawerchuk is the Colts longest-serving coach with nine seasons under his belt. The team has since announced Warren Rychel, former owner and GM of the Windsor Spitfires, is taking over for the team in his absence.