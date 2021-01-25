BARRIE -- The death toll at the Roberta Place Long-Term Care Home in Barrie is now 45, after three more residents and an essential caregiver succumbed to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

As of Monday afternoon, 127 residents and 86 staff have contracted the virus inside the long-term care home since it declared an outbreak on January 8.

Meanwhile, the health unit is reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since Friday.

The majority of the new infections were seen in Barrie with 49, followed by Innisfil, 20, New Tecumseth, 19, and Bradford West-Gwillimbury, 17.

Twelve other communities saw less than four cases each, with one case location still pending.