The Barrie Colts have a new head coach just one week after announcing Dale Hawerchuk is taking a leave of absence from the team.

"We felt we needed to bring in a seasoned hockey veteran to help lead the team this year," stated Howie Campbell, Colts president in a release on Monday.

Stepping into the role is Warren Rychel, former owner and GM of the Windsor Spitfires.

The 52-year-old brings with him an impressive resume. Rychel won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 during his 12 years with the NHL, two OHL Championships, and three Memorial Cup Championships. In 2009, he was named the OHL Executive of the year.

Rychel recently retired from the Spitfires after 13 seasons, saying in July, "The goal is to get back to the best league in the world, which is the NHL. I had a couple of opportunities a few years ago, and I didn't take it."

Dale Hawerchuk served as the Colts longest-running head coach for nine seasons. Last week, the team announced he would not be returning this season because he is "facing some health issues and will be taking the time he needs to deal with that situation."

The Colts did not provide any further details about Hawerchuk's leave, only to say, "It's been a very difficult couple of weeks, but we are confident that Warren can help guide us to where we need to be."

"I know this is a top-notch OHL team," Rychel says. "I'll do my best to work with the organization and the players to bring home a great season."

Rychel will join coaching staff, Todd Miller, Billy Smith and Taylor Carnevale.

The home opener for the Barrie Colts is set to start on Sept. 21.