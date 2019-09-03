

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Barrie Colts head coach, Dale Hawerchuk, will not be behind the bench this season.

The Colts announced today that Hawerchuk is "facing some health issues and will be taking the time he needs to deal with that situation."

The Colts did not provide any further details, only saying that "we're confident we'll have everything the team needs to have a great run this year."

The NHL Hall of Famer is the Colts longest-serving coach with nine seasons under his belt.