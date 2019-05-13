

The murder trial for a Caledon man killed in Wasaga Beach in 2016 began on Monday with two police officers and two paramedics taking the stand.

Erick Tello Arias was 23-years-old when he was stabbed to death just before 3:30 a.m. on Victoria Day three years ago.

His family sobbed softly in the courtroom as they listened to details of how first responders found their son.

OPP Detective Sgt. Marc Duval was first to take the stand and said he arrived at the scene. He said he was flagged down near Skull Island Mini Golf, and learned a young man had been stabbed. “The woman was crying and calling out ‘Erick.’ I called out ‘Erick’ as well, and there was no response. He was unconscious and had his eyes rolled up in the back of his head. He was moaning and gurgling, but not responding to us,” he testified.

The second officer to arrive at the scene said under oath that she saw two women and a man with the victim crying.

Two paramedics also testified about trying to save the 23-year-old victim. One described him as ‘eviscerated’ with a wound about seven-inches across his lower abdomen.

The jury heard how he was loaded into an ambulance, but despite their efforts, he had no vital signs.

Erick Tello Arias was pronounced dead in hospital less than 30 minutes later.

On the first day of the trial, the name of the accused and his involvement were not mentioned. Dillon Childs is charged with second-degree murder.

It is expected that on Thursday the jury will hear a recording of the statement Childs made to police when he was arrested.

The trial will continue tomorrow with three more Crown witnesses, including a friend of the victim.