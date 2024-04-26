Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident

One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.

Police say a road rage incident between two vehicles in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Highway 89 resulted in the initial crash at around 5:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles crossed the centre median, rolled over and was struck by a pick-up truck in the northbound lanes.

Police say the driver of that vehicle, a 21-year-old from Mississauga, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown. All lanes were reopened at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

No charges have been laid at this point, but an investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with footage of the incident to contact police.

With files from CTV's Christian D'Avino