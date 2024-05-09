Barrie mayor pushing for more speed cameras

BARRIE
    Barrie's mayor is pushing for more photo radar cameras to help curb speeding in the City.

    The City installed two automated speed enforcement cameras in December and reported that in the five months since data shows they have deterred speeding by as much as 10 kilometres per hour in some areas.

    At a meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Alex Nuttall signalled his interest in adding two additional cameras, suggesting that having four cameras would enable a more targeted approach to monitoring trouble spots.

    Currently, the two existing cameras are relocated every few months to community safety zones deemed problem areas for speeding.

    The cameras capture licence plates of vehicles exceeding the speed limit, and a ticket is then mailed to the vehicle's registered owner within 30 days of the violation.

    The penalty for getting caught speeding by the cameras doesn't carry any demerit points.

    The City has not disclosed the speed threshold for receiving a ticket, saying fines are issued in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act.

    The two cameras are currently in operation at Leacock Drive near St. Mary's Catholic School and Cundles Road East near two schools, St. Joseph's Catholic High School and Frere-Andre Catholic Elementary School.

    With files from CTV's Dana Roberts

