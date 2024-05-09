BARRIE
Barrie

    • Motorcycle driver busted and charged with stunt driving

    Police in Caledon, Ont., charged a motorcycle driver with stunt driving leading to a vehicle impound. (OPP/X) Police in Caledon, Ont., charged a motorcycle driver with stunt driving leading to a vehicle impound. (OPP/X)
    Police in Caledon, Ont., charged a motorcycle driver with stunt driving.

    According to OPP officers, the driver was busted driving 96 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometres an hour zone on Olde Baseline Road.

    The driver's vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, and their license has been suspended for 30 days.

    BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

