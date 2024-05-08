Barrie business owner fed up over repeated break-ins since opening

A small business owner in Barrie is fed up after his establishment has been the target of crime multiple times since opening in 2019.

Francesco Petrusa, owner of Limoncello Bistro in the city's downtown, says he's frustrated and disheartened by the sixth and most recent break-in, which could cost him $10,000 in repairs.

"They took everything that was in here. Our bar inventory, our tablets, our POS system, our meats, seafood, everything that was in here was just wiped out," says Petrusa.

Compounding the issue, Petrusa says the insurance repercussions loom large.

"Our insurance told us basically that if we put in a claim, our premiums would either go sky high or we'd be dropped as a customer because downtown Barrie now is so high risk," he explains.

Limoncello Bistro on Maple Avenue in Barrie, Ont., was broken into multiple times. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

During the latest break-in, Petrusa says the bandits smashed windows, ripped the door off its hinges and stole half their patio furniture.

"When I moved here, I never envisioned this happening. It wasn't this bad," he says.

Petrusa points to the rising homelessness and opioid crisis as having impacted his business.

"This past nine to 10 months has been terrible. We've lost, I would say, our sales are down almost 50 per cent. That's crazy. We can't keep going this way," he says.

Petrusa says he's filed the police reports, contacted the city, and spoken with other business owners in the neighbourhood who are dealing with similar issues.

However, police told CTV News there hasn't been an influx of break-ins in the downtown area, adding only two reports have been filed.

"We need the people in charge to do something about it. We can only say so much," Petrusa adds.

As a father of five, he hopes for change to protect his livelihood.

"People have told us, 'Get out of here, move locations. Go to the south end.' But why should we have to pick up and leave our area, our business? Because criminals are destroying it for us?" he concludes.

The Italian bistro is open and operating despite Petrusa not being able to finish the repairs at the latest break-in due to the cost.

He says his repeated attempts to speak with the Barrie BIA have gone unanswered.