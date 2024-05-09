BARRIE
    Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after two-motor vehicle collision

    One driver was critically injured in a two-motor vehicle crash in New Tecumseth, Ont.

    On Wednesday night, Nottawasaga OPP and emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a commercial and passenger vehicle.

    Police were sent to Tottenham Road between the 11th and 12th lines.

    The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to a trauma center in Toronto and is currently in critical condition with life-altering injuries.

    Tottenham Road was closed for several hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist assisted with the investigation.

    If anyone knows a witness of the collision or has dashcam footage, please contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122.

