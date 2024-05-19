BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collingwood Blues crowned centennial cup champions

    Collingwood Blues player holds the centennial cup in Oakville, Ont on May 19, 2024 (Courtesy: OJHL). Collingwood Blues player holds the centennial cup in Oakville, Ont on May 19, 2024 (Courtesy: OJHL).
    Share

    The Collingwood Blues have emerged as the national Junior A champions.

    The Blues achieved a remarkable victory over the Melfort Mustangs with a 1-0 win on Sunday, securing the title of Centennial Cup champions.

    Sundays win secured the undefeated record throughout the tournament for the Collingwood Blues solidifying their status as Canada’s top Junior A hockey team.

