Caledon OPP investigating serious two-vehicle crash

Police in Caledon are investigating a crash that left one person with life-altering injuries.

Police and emergency services responded to a crash on King Street and Mississauga Road just after 7 a.m. Friday.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious and life-altering injuries.

Sections of King Street and Mississauga Road were closed for several hours but have since been reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information or footage to come forward as an investigation continues.