OPP probes $50,000 damage to Hydro One infrastructure in Muskoka

Provincial police are investigating after extensive damage was done to Hydro One equipment in Muskoka.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP said it received complaints about shots being fired on Thursday, causing damage to powerlines and transmission towers on the trail at the north side of White's Falls Road in Georgian Bay Township.

The damage is estimated to be $50,000.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.