BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP probes $50,000 damage to Hydro One infrastructure in Muskoka

    hydro one outages
    Share

    Provincial police are investigating after extensive damage was done to Hydro One equipment in Muskoka.

    Southern Georgian Bay OPP said it received complaints about shots being fired on Thursday, causing damage to powerlines and transmission towers on the trail at the north side of White's Falls Road in Georgian Bay Township.

    The damage is estimated to be $50,000.

    Police encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is basic income, and how would it impact me?

    Parliamentarians are considering a pair of bills aiming to lift people out of poverty through a basic income program, but some fear these types of systems could result in more taxes for Canadians who are already financially struggling.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News