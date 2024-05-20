BARRIE
Barrie

    • Boaters issued tickets for alcohol consumption over long weekend

    Boaters issued tickets for alcohol consumption on Georgian Bay, Ont on May 19, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP Central Region). Boaters issued tickets for alcohol consumption on Georgian Bay, Ont on May 19, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP Central Region).
    Share

    OPP monitored the waters of Georgian Bay during the Victoria Day long weekend and issued tickets to boaters who consumed alcohol.

     On May 19, two individuals were caught and ticketed by officers who were conducting a vessel check near the popular boating spot, Whisky Island.

    Police seized liquor and issued alcohol screening devices.

    OPP is reminding motorists not to consume alcohol when boating.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News