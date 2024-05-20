New cenotaph unveiled in Warminster to honour veterans

A new cenotaph was unveiled in Warminster on Sunday.

At the unveiling, community members, Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services officials, and representatives from different branches of the Royal Canadian Legion came together at the Warminster Ball Park for the unveiling of the cenotaph, which was erected to replace an older cenotaph.

According to the legion, the original monument was removed following the sale of the Warminster Legion's Highway 12 building.

The event began with the City of Orillia Branch 34 Pipes and Drums band leading the procession of legion officials and members towards the cenotaph, followed by opening speeches made by community members and veterans.

In 2021, after 50 years, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 619 in Warminster permanently closed its doors, though its members were determined to find a new home for the cenotaph in front of the building.

Legion officials say additional work is needed on the cenotaph and its surrounding areas, but it is expected to be completed before Remembrance Day.