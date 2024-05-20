19-Year-old driver caught speeding double the posted limit

A 19-year-old driver was caught driving double the posted speed limit in Innisfil on Sunday.

According to South Simcoe Police, the driver who had a G2 licence was caught speeding 143km/h in a 60km/h zone on Innisfil Beach Rd.

The driver has been charged, their license suspended, and their vehicle impounded.

Police say this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to speed limits and road safety regulations.