BARRIE
Barrie

    • 19-Year-old driver caught speeding double the posted limit

    19-Year-Old G2 driver Caught speeding in Innisfil, Ont on May 19, 2024 (Courtesy:South Simcoe Police). 19-Year-Old G2 driver Caught speeding in Innisfil, Ont on May 19, 2024 (Courtesy:South Simcoe Police).
    Share

    A 19-year-old driver was caught driving double the posted speed limit in Innisfil on Sunday.

    According to South Simcoe Police, the driver who had a G2 licence was caught speeding 143km/h in a 60km/h zone on Innisfil Beach Rd.

    The driver has been charged, their license suspended, and their vehicle impounded.

    Police say this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to speed limits and road safety regulations.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News