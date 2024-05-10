Retired man waits 2 decades for 100K lottery win

One retired man from Gilford, Ont., waited 20 years to take home his first big lottery win.

Peter Chan, a married father of one, won $100,000 in the Instant Gold Pursuit on May 8.

"I was surprised and wanted to come to the Prize Centre right then and there," Chan shared while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The ticket was purchased at Loblaws on St. Clair Avenue in Toronto.

Chan was ecstatic to share the news with his wife.

"I only told her, and she didn't believe me," he laughed. "It's hard to explain this feeling, but it's a good one."

Peter is planning to take some time to decide what to do with his recent win.

Instant Gold Pursuit is available for $25, and the top prize is $100,000.