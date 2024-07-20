Orillia veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

An Orillia veteran celebrated his centennial birthday on Saturday with a grand celebration.

George Ferguson landed on Juno Beach nine days after the historic D-day, ultimately getting wounded in 1944 on his birthday.

However, Ferguson was determined to persevere and recover from his injury, and soon after, he returned to Canada.

At his 100th birthday celebration on Saturday, his courage and bravery were honoured as the community paid tribute to his life.

Ferguson, who now lives at the Leacock retirement lodge in Orillia, was greeted outside the building with a military parade, four bagpipers, and greetings from local dignitaries.

"We knew this weekend was going to be a busy weekend being with the Scottish Festival, and through Facebook we got some army vehicles, and we just came down here to congratulate him for his 100th birthday and just to show him that we're all thinking about him," Rob McCron, Legion Branch 34, 2nd Vice-president.

Ferguson says he is the last living member of his regiment and has never forgotten the friends who lost their lives on the battlefield.

"There isn't a hero here; you know where the heroes are; 34 of them are my buddies over there; that same night they bought their ticket, 34 of them killed all within at least 15 minutes," said Ferguson.

Ferguson's birthday celebrations continued indoors with a party inside the retirement home and a cake and gifts.

When CTV News asked Ferguson his secret to having a long life, his answer was laughter.