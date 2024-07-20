Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival returns to Gravenhurst

The Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival returned to Gravenhurst this weekend.

Dozens of Canadian musicians will perform throughout the festival, which runs from July 18-20 at Gull Lake Park.

City and Colour and July Talk will headline the festival with Chloe Doucet, Boston levi, Ila Barker and an assortment of other artists taking the stage.

In addition to the performances, the festival includes a food and vendor market featuring an assortment of items created by local artisans.

Single-day general admission tickets start at $99, with VIP at $129.

Over the three days, organizers say they expect thousands of people to attend the festival.