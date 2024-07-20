Man charged after crash in Muskoka Lakes

One person has been charged with impaired driving offences after a crash in Muskoka Lakes Township on Saturday.

According to OPP, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway and collided in the ditch on Russ Hammell Road in Muskoka Lakes Township just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived and began their investigation into the cause of the crash, they arrested and charged a 30-year-old from Aurora with multiple charges, including operation while impaired and obstructing a peace officer.

The offender also faced a 90-day driver's licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded.

The accused will make a court appearance in August.