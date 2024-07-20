LCBO strike over, local employees react to decision

While employees still picketed in front of closed LCBO stores on Saturday, many were optimistic as a tentative deal to end the strike was reached between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).

"We're all thrilled, we want to be back at work, we love our jobs," said Sandra Scian, an LCBO Customer Service Representative from Barrie who works in Toronto.

Scian was picketing alongside her colleagues at the Bayfield Street store Saturday afternoon.

"It's been a long journey, but we got most of the stuff we wanted," said Angella Bernard, an LCBO Customer Service Representative in Barrie.

With the strike nearing an end, many local businesses are eager to return to the location to stock up on needed supplies.

"I think those sales and everything is going to be good to see for us as a business and for everyone on Dunlop and Barrie in general," said Mackenzie Emerson, assistant manager at Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery, which sells its crafted beers to the LCBO.

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario says the strike significantly affected tourism in the province during its busiest season.

"I think operators can now sort of exhale a little bit," said Andrew Siegwart, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario. "We have to wait to ensure that the supply chain gets back up and running as soon as possible and that bars can get back to doing what they do best."

OPSEU said in a statement that the tentative deal protects good jobs in every community and the public revenues generated by the LCBO.

Voting on the new agreement began Saturday. If most LCBO employees vote in favour of the new deal, they will return to work on Monday, and stores will reopen on Tuesday.