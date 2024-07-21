BARRIE
    • Muksoka community celebrates Pride Week

    A Muskoka Pride trailer is pictured in Gravenhurst on Sunday, July 25 (Luke Simard/CTV News) A Muskoka Pride trailer is pictured in Gravenhurst on Sunday, July 25 (Luke Simard/CTV News)
    The Muskoka community kicked off Pride celebrations on Friday, ahead of its Pride Week.

    Muskoka Pride will run from July 19 through July 28, with the week filled with activities celebrating two spirits, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (2SLGBTQ+).

    The community has celebrated Muskoka Pride for 16 years, bringing events to different parts of Muskoka, including a parade.

    The Muskoka Pride Parade will be held in Bracebridge on Sunday, July 28, at 12:30 p.m.

    In addition to the parade, a comedy show, a drag show, and a rainbow cruise on Lake Rosseau are also scheduled.

