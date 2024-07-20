Scottish festival returns to Orillia

A festival celebrating Scottish culture is being held in Orillia this weekend.

The Orillia Scottish Festival is in its 46th year and features various Scottish-themed foods and entertainment.

The three-day event that kicked off on Friday is taking place at Couchiching Bach Park, with a Ceilidh at the Legion on Sunday afternoon.

Those attending the festival can enter the grounds for free.

However, those attending can also purchase a festival button for 3 dollars, which provides access to the Orillia Legion for Sunday's performance.