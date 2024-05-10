BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police use aircraft to spot poor driving habits

    OPP took to the skies to track drivers along Highway 10 in Caledon May 9, 2024. (SOURCE: OPP) OPP took to the skies to track drivers along Highway 10 in Caledon May 9, 2024. (SOURCE: OPP)
    Provincial police from Caledon and Dufferin detachments participated in a motorcycle safety initiative using the OPP aircraft, resulting in 26 driving-related charges.

    On May 4, OPP officers and pilots tracked road safety through aircraft surveillance along Highway 10 in Caledon and Dufferin.

    The program aimed to prepare for the upcoming increase in motorcycles due to improving weather conditions and target aggressive driving, speeding, passing on the shoulder, and failing to stop.

    A total of 26 charges were laid, including three stunt driving charges, four improperly displayed plate charges, and numerous speeding charges.

    Out of these charges, 11 were motorcycles.

