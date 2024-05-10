Police use aircraft to spot poor driving habits
Provincial police from Caledon and Dufferin detachments participated in a motorcycle safety initiative using the OPP aircraft, resulting in 26 driving-related charges.
On May 4, OPP officers and pilots tracked road safety through aircraft surveillance along Highway 10 in Caledon and Dufferin.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The program aimed to prepare for the upcoming increase in motorcycles due to improving weather conditions and target aggressive driving, speeding, passing on the shoulder, and failing to stop.
A total of 26 charges were laid, including three stunt driving charges, four improperly displayed plate charges, and numerous speeding charges.
Out of these charges, 11 were motorcycles.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
NEW Iconic Canadian song turns 50
Andy Kim's 'Rock Me Gently' is marking a major milestone, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Oprah Winfrey: I set an unrealistic standard for dieting
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday evening that she has long played a role in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.
Prince Harry, Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games and meet with wounded soldiers
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, arrived in Nigeria on Friday to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, among them Nigerian soldiers fighting a 14-year war against Islamic extremists.
Countries struggle to draft 'pandemic treaty' to avoid mistakes made during COVID
After the coronavirus pandemic triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions, leaders at the World Health Organization and worldwide vowed to do better in the future. Years later, countries are still struggling to come up with an agreed-upon plan for how the world might respond to the next global outbreak.
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Flat tire on a highway? Here's why you shouldn't try to fix it
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
-
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
-
Waterloo Region case changing legal landscape on encampment evictions
A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment and experts say other communities should take note.
London
-
Union supports review of city council salaries— if municipal employees get same consideration
As councillors consider another review of their salaries, the proposal is drawing conditional support from the union representing more than 900 municipal inside workers.
-
Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa
Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.
Windsor
-
Developers back city's downtown plan
Eight local developers have unified to back the city’s Strengthen the Core plan.
-
Foreman supervisor wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A Windsor foreman supervisor says he’s going to set himself up for a comfortable retirement after winning $350,000.
-
51-year-old Wheatley man dies in Merlin crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old Wheatley man has died after a single vehicle collision south of Merlin, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Skeletal remains found in Sudbury identified man missing since 2013
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
-
Travelling offenders responsible for most gun crime, northern Ont. police say
Following Tuesday’s shooting in Timmins, police officials say there’s been a higher number of weapons-related crimes in recent months.
-
Northern police say break-and-enter suspect walked into Hwy. 11 traffic
A 30-year-old suspect who robbed a residence in Hearst, Ont., was arrested when they left the crime scene and walked into highway traffic.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
New protective gear for Sault Fire Services
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is receiving new protective gear that is said to be safer than traditional equipment.
-
Downtown Sault fire investigation continues
Traffic is again flowing along Queen Street East in downtown Sault Ste. Marie as investigators continue to look for the cause of Wednesday’s fire that closed the road most of the day.
-
Boil water advisory in Elliot Lake as crews work on water main repair
A water main break on Hillside Drive North in Elliot Lake has put the entire community under a boil water advisory.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ontario government giving Cornwall generating station $600M for refurbishment
The Ontario government will announce a major financial boost to a refurbishment project in Cornwall today.
-
1 dead in rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.; 5 others injured
Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont. that seriously injured five others.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Mother's Day weekend.
Toronto
-
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
-
Fake website selling Honda lawn mowers for 90% off
A fake website selling lawn mowers and snow blowers at a 90 per cent discount are 'in no way associated with' Honda Canada, the company is warning consumers.
-
Toronto's drug decriminalization bid now uncertain after B.C. backtracks
Toronto's bid to decriminalize the possession of illegal drugs for personal use has been plunged into uncertainty in recent days, as drug policy experts suggest political debates over British Columbia's backtracking on the issue have hurt the city's application.
Montreal
-
Her SUV was stolen in Montreal. A Good Samaritan on Facebook helped her get it back
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
-
Immigration ministers to meet in Montreal over cuts to temporary visas
Federal and provincial ministers are meeting in Montreal to hash out how to shrink the number of temporary residents in Canada.
-
Man in critical condition after downtown Montreal stabbing
A 52-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Cabot Square.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody should be getting away with murder': Grieving mother speaks out after son killed in North Preston, N.S.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
-
N.S. delivery driver’s car stolen while picking up order
Tony Dembogaj, owner of Bella Vita Pizzeria in Halifax, was away from work when he received a call informing him his delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while picking up an order at his shop.
-
Rothesay, N.B., woman ready to break barriers at Miss Universe Canada 2024
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial hears victims' clothing, DNA found in serial killer's apartment
The trial of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki heard Thursday that police found physical evidence of the victims in his apartment, including jewelry, clothing, DNA and a blood-stained bathtub.
-
-
Federal government bans watercraft from Manitoba lake popular with tourists
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
Calgary
-
Police move in after encampment erected at University of Calgary for pro-Palestinian protest
Police have moved in to break up an anti-Israel demonstration in support of the Palestinian people on campus at the University of Calgary.
-
Hundreds journey up Moose Mountain to protest Kananaskis logging plan
The group hiked and biked up Moose Mountain to protest in one of the spaces that could be clear-cut, one night after more than 650 people gathered at a public feedback event in Cochrane held by the logging company.
-
Alberta man sentenced to 7 years for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed young couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.
Edmonton
-
5 people attacked by dogs in west Edmonton Thursday
Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
Oilers focus on details, aim for more 'O' zone time in Game 2 against Canucks
Given the result of the first game in their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks — a loss Wednesday night courtesy a third-period collapse — the Edmonton Oilers say they need to play better next time.
-
New bill would give Alberta more power in emergencies, change election date to fall
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers overwhelmingly reject proposed deal, calling it a 'disservice to students'
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
-
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
-
Cenotaph, other downtown Regina locations vandalized, police investigating
Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers overwhelmingly reject proposed deal, calling it a 'disservice to students'
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
-
'This is a community': City struggling to cope with humanitarian crisis in Pleasant Hill
Dr. Ephthymia Kutsogiannis is running out of options to solve a growing problem outside of her dental clinic.
-
Saskatchewan sky watchers say conditions are perfect for 'extremely strong aurora' on Friday
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Millions of cyberattacks per hour as B.C. government investigates multiple breaches
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
-
B.C. MLA under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception
After a BC Conservative MLA came under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception, the party's leader says he "will not reopen the abortion debate."
-
Inside the LNG 'floatel' cruise ship that Squamish, B.C., won’t allow
A 35,000 ton cruise ship that been that’s been converted into temporary accommodation for LNG workers at great expense remains anchored in Vancouver’s harbour.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. launches dedicated squad for gang-related homicides
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
-
Police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Victoria
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
-
No ransom demand in B.C. cyberattack, minister says
The 'sophisticated' cyberattack that was recently detected on B.C. government networks has not come with a ransom demand – at least, not yet.