BARRIE
Barrie

    • Retired construction worker becomes instant millionaire

    Jose Dourado of Bradford, Ont., won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 17, 2024. (Source: OLG) Jose Dourado of Bradford, Ont., won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 17, 2024. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    A retired construction worker became an instant millionaire when his lottery ticket hit the jackpot.

    Jose Durado won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on April 17.

    "It took me about 15 minutes to accept it was real," said Dourado, who explained he plays the lottery weekly, mainly Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, and just recently started picking his own, clearly lucky, numbers.

    The Bradford man checked the Lotto 6/49 ticket he purchased at Bradford #1 Smoke and Variety on Holland Street on the OLG app.

    "I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I had to scan it again," he said. "I was frozen with disbelief. My heart was beating so fast."

    Dourado plans to come to terms with his win before making any big decisions.

    "This will be enjoyed by myself, my wife, my kids and my grandkids," he added. "This is beautiful and emotional. I'm happy."

