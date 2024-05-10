BARRIE
Barrie

    • 16 firefighters battle suspicious store fire

    Emergency crews responded to reports of flames and smoke in the front area of North Vapes on Holland Street in Bradford Ont., on May, 10, 2024. (CTVNews/Mike Lang) Emergency crews responded to reports of flames and smoke in the front area of North Vapes on Holland Street in Bradford Ont., on May, 10, 2024. (CTVNews/Mike Lang)
    Sixteen firefighters battled a suspicious blaze in a Bradford business on Friday morning.

    Emergency crews responded to reports of flames and smoke at a building on Holland Street just before 4:00 a.m.

    The smoke permeated the entire plaza, causing extensive damage to the business unit.

    The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is examining the area for safety and food inspection purposes.

    According to police, the fire was extinguished promptly, and there were no signs of damage to the building's structure.

    This investigation is being conducted by South Simcoe Police, with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshal and Chief Brent Thomas.

    All businesses in the unit are closed till further notice.

