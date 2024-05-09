Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death

The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.

Provincial police say they arrested a 46-year-old man on March 6, a week after an unconscious individual was found in critical condition on Homewood Avenue.

Police say the victim died of injuries sustained in the alleged assault earlier this week.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The accused was initially charged with aggravated assault, and more charges followed after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

Police allege they seized several rifles, a pellet gun, shotgun ammunition, brass knuckles, and suspected cocaine.

Along with the murder charge, the accused faces weapons-related offences, plus two counts of assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police have not released how the victim died or the circumstances surrounding the assault.

It's also unclear if the victim and the accused were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.