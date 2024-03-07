Suspect accused of serious assault arrested, weapons seized in Wasaga Beach

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault in Wasaga Beach late last month.

According to police, officers got a report about an unconscious individual on Homewood Avenue on February 25. The victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

The victim's identity was not provided.

As a result of the investigation, OPP officers executed a search warrant at a 46-year-old man's residence in Wasaga Beach on Wednesday.

They allegedly seized several rifles, a pellet gun, shotgun ammunition, brass knuckles, and suspected cocaine.

The accused faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, weapons-related offences, possession of cocaine, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was held for a bail hearing.