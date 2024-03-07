BARRIE
    • Suspect accused of serious assault arrested, weapons seized in Wasaga Beach

    Police display evidence allegedly seized during a search at a residence in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Wed., March 6, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police display evidence allegedly seized during a search at a residence in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Wed., March 6, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault in Wasaga Beach late last month.

    According to police, officers got a report about an unconscious individual on Homewood Avenue on February 25. The victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

    The victim's identity was not provided.

    As a result of the investigation, OPP officers executed a search warrant at a 46-year-old man's residence in Wasaga Beach on Wednesday.

    They allegedly seized several rifles, a pellet gun, shotgun ammunition, brass knuckles, and suspected cocaine.

    The accused faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, weapons-related offences, possession of cocaine, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

    He was held for a bail hearing.

