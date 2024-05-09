BARRIE
Barrie

    • Innisfil house fire claims life of one pet, homeowner displaced

    An Innisfil Fire Department truck is pictured at the station in Cookstown, Ont. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino) An Innisfil Fire Department truck is pictured at the station in Cookstown, Ont. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino)
    One person and three dogs were displaced from their Innisfil Ont., home after a fire broke out shortly after sunset.

    The deputy chief said the call came in just after 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Emergency crews and 17 firefighters were greeted by heavy smoke and flames from the home on 567 Big Bay Point Road.

    Police say the resident was not home at the time of the incident and, upon arrival, saw the blaze.

    The homeowner's two dogs escaped the fire, while the third dog was left deceased.

    According to fire officials, the cause of the home fire was not suspicious. However, the residence suffered extensive damage, making it uninhabitable.

    Police Chief Brent Thomas urges individuals to use alternative heating sources to ensure their safety.

