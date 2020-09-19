BARRIE -- A classroom full of students at St. John Vianney are now in quarantine for the next two weeks after someone in the class tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed the case Friday morning.

The school couldn't specify whether the person was a teacher or student because of privacy reasons.

The person who tested positive wasn't in attendance when the class was notified at the end of the day on Friday; but was in class the day before.

The board says the health unit contacted parents with students in the class, and the rest of the school were sent home with letters from both the school and the health unit.

The rest of the school will remain open as directed by the Health Unit, with the board saying there's no worry that the virus has been transmitted to any other classrooms.

"Because we followed protocol to a T," says Donna Lorenz with the board.

"There was extensive staff training before school started; religiously using PPE, the risk the rest of the school community is minimal."

Lorenz says extensive cleaning has already been done in the classroom.