Barrie

    • City partners with local high school to offer new lifeguarding co-op program

    A lifeguard keeps watch at Centennial Beach in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie) A lifeguard keeps watch at Centennial Beach in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie)
    It's a brand new program for Bear Creek secondary school students.

    The school now offers a lifeguarding co-op program in partnership with the City Of Barrie.

    Students will receive two credits and full lifeguarding qualifications.

    "They are getting their bronze medallion, their bronze cross, their standard first aid, emergency first aid, as well as their national lifeguarding certificate," said Jodi Green, a Break Creek Secondary School teacher.

    The program runs out of the Peggy Hill Community Centre and is offered to students grades 10 to 12.

    "We've been doing in pool work and dry work so we learn CPR and that kind of stuff. But we've also been working on stroke development, diving, in water rescues."

    For some, it will help in future careers.

    "I want to be a firefighter when I'm older, so I was hoping that I would be able to get my certifications to make the process easier," said Jaiden Vankolfschoten, a grade 11 Bear Creek Student.

    The city of Barrie employs 180 lifeguards. However, staff say the turnover rate is high and must hire 60 to 80 new lifeguards annually.

    "Having partners like the school board to work with us to solve that problem is a huge help to not only us but the community that we serve," said Joey Rusnak, the Barrie Recreation Program Supervisor.

    Rusnak says having lifeguards is critical to keeping the community safe.

    "Less than one per cent of drownings in Canada happen around lifeguards," said Rusnak.

    Once students graduate from the lifeguarding co-op program, the city can hire them.

    "When we hire them on, they do another 40 hours of training with us, and they can work at our beaches, our swimming pools, teaching, swimming lessons, or lifeguarding. It's a really good pipeline for them to join our team," continued Rusnak.

    The City Of Barrie is still looking to employ more lifeguards for summer. Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to do so.

