BARRIE, ONT. -- The region's first school-related case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia.

Simcoe Muskoka health unit's chief medical officer of health said the teacher contracted the virus in the community and not in the school.

"The staff person was wearing full personal protection, including a face mask and face shield and maintained physical distancing in the school setting," said Dr. Charles Gardner.

"With this knowledge, all indications are that students and other school staff would not be considered at higher risk than the general public, and will not need to be tested or quarantined," Dr. Gardner added. "The precautionary protocols developed in consultation with the province, the health unit and school boards appear to have succeeded in keeping the school community safe."

The teacher is said to be asymptomatic and self-isolating at home.

"We are working closely with all our schools and school boards to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 as much as possible," said Dr. Gardner, "and I urge families to do their part too."

Ontario's COVID-19 school case website lists 29 schools across the province with either students or staff members diagnosed with the virus.

It does not have the Orillia school listed at this time. The website is updated every day at 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, an entire classroom at Little Rouge Public School in Markham has been closed after a student tested positive for the virus.

School officials sent a letter home to parents stating the student did attend class last Thursday and Friday, and all the classmates would have to remain home for two weeks.

Three schools in York Region, including Little Rouge, are under surveillance by public health.