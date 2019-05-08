

CTV Barrie





The trial into the stabbing death of a Caledon man in Wasaga Beach in 2016 was underway in a Barrie courtroom on Wednesday.

Dillon Childs, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, faces second-degree murder charges in the death of 23-year-old Erick Tello Arias. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police say the victim died of an apparent stabbing on May 23, 2016, at about 3:30 a.m. on Main Street.

Twelve people were selected to sit on the jury on Wednesday afternoon, including one alternate. Another will be chosen tomorrow morning.

“We’re essentially picking jurors who can be impartial, who will judge the evidence in accordance to the evidence as opposed to maybe just googling stuff on the internet,” Child’s lawyer, Raymond Wong explained.

The Wasaga Beach man remains in police custody. The trial is expected to last four weeks.