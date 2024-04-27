All things maple syrup celebrated at annual Elmvale festival

Despite the poor weather, a festival celebrating all things maple syrup drew thousands of people to Elmvale on Saturday.

The annual Elmvale Maple Syrup Festival returned for its 56th edition this weekend, helping to give back to local maple syrup producers and the community.

"It seems like when people come back to the festival, they look for their people, they look for their vendors," said Tim McGinnis, an organizer for the festival. "All the money goes back into the community for funds because there are different groups that help out, so we try to make some funds. We help out, and it's a big event."

The idea for a maple syrup festival was first conceived at the home of school teacher Doug Rose in 1965, where a number of people representing local groups and organizations gathered to make the necessary plans. In 1981, the Maple Syrup Festival officially received its charter from the Lt. Governor of Canada.