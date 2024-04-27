BARRIE
Barrie

    • Annual Tender Hearts gala helps to support grieving children

    People attend the annual Tender Hearts gala on April 26, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). People attend the annual Tender Hearts gala on April 26, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).
    A gala helping to support children through their darkest days saw dozens of people come together Friday night in Barrie.

    The Season's Centre for Grieving Children held its annual Tender Hearts Gala. The charity works towards providing support to youth going through a challenging loss.

    "As a charity that doesn't receive any government funding, we're always looking for the generosity of our community," said managing director Rowley Ramey.

    The organization supports youth who have lost a close family member, such as a parent or sibling, by bringing them together and providing a sense of community.

    The idea was Ramey's after the tragic loss of his two daughters.

    Friday night's gala, which was the organization's 28th consecutive year of holding its fundraiser, aimed to raise $150,000.

    "that's like 12 per cent, 13 per cent of our total funding needs," Ramey said. "We service up to 1000 children a year."

    As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, officials said they had raised over $100,000, but a final total will be determined after an online silent auction closes at 6 p.m.

