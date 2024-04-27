BARRIE
Barrie

    • Young driver charged after doing donuts and striking light post

    The City of Orillia, Ont. (Rob Cooper/CTV News) The City of Orillia, Ont. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
    A 16-year-old from Orillia has been charged with careless driving after reportedly 'skidding around' and striking a light post.

    At around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Collegiate Drive in Orillia. The vehicle was allegedly doing donuts in the area before striking a light post and knocking it over.

    After conducting an investigation, Police learned that four occupants were in the vehicle and that pedestrians were nearby when the incident occurred.

    However, no injuries were reported.

    Orillia OPP reminds drivers of all ages to remain in control of their vehicles at all times and to respect the safety of other motorists and pedestrians.

