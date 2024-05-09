Innisfil home suffers 'extensive damage' after fire Thursday evening

One person has been displaced from their home in Innisfil after a fire broke out shortly before sunset.

The deputy chief said the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews were greeted by heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

Fire officials say the home sustained 'extensive damage,' making it uninhabitable.

A police presence will remain on the scene through to Friday morning when Innisfil's fire prevention team investigates the cause of the fire.