Barrie man who once feigned cancer to draw sympathy from victims pleads guilty to more sex crimes

A Barrie man convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girls over a decade ago while pretending to have cancer to draw sympathy from his victims pleaded guilty on Thursday, again to sexual assault.

Kyle Eeg, 37, admitted to being guilty of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in 2017.

Eeg also pleaded guilty to failing to report to the Barrie Police Sex Offender Registry in 2022 and breaching a court order from 2015 by Justice James Crawford when Eeg previously pleaded guilty, according to court documents, to sex assault and other sex crimes involving teenage girls in the spring of 2013.

He was sentenced to four years, including pre-sentencing custody credit, meaning he was released roughly one year after being convicted.

"He's a monster. He's a waste of flesh," said the father of one of the victims.

CTV News will not be identifying the young woman whose family says they are sickened by what happened to her at the hands of a repeated sex offender.

"There is no justice for this kind of thing. It's disturbing to know people like this are in our society. They give people like him bail," the victim's father added.

At the request of the Crown and defence counsel, Justice Nancy Dawson accepted Thursday's guilty plea by Eeg without hearing the facts of the case.

The trial was scheduled to begin today.

Eeg told the court he is requesting a Gladue Report citing his Indigenous roots. A Gladue Report could provide insight into his criminal behaviour and the effects his Indigenous heritage may have had on his life.

The victim's family fears Eeg will be released in a few years after taking the plea.

"The fact that he's getting a plea deal is wrong," the victim's father said.

Eeg is scheduled to return to court in late June to set a future date for his sentencing hearing.