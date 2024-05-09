Clinic makes health care services accessible for children under 5

A local clinic is enhancing the availability of health care services for families with young children.

The Barrie Community Health Centre (BCHC) is launching a clinic for children up to five years old who need a family physician or nurse practitioner.

"Unfortunately, people of all ages are struggling with this problem and we're we're thankful that we can, you know, start by focusing on patients who are younger," said Kathleen Boyd, BCHC nurse practitioner.

The clinic offers multiple services, including baby exams, immunizations, referrals to specialists, speech-language and more.

The clinic located at 490 Huronia Road is open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It also accepts same-day or next-day appointments if your child is unwell.

Staff say they hope this will take pressure off emergency rooms and help those struggling to find a family doctor.

"It's an upstream approach to care, helping patients as they're growing and developing and getting them off on the right foot. So, yeah, it's a service that we don't have yet in this community, so we're happy to be able to provide that," said Boyd.

For an appointment, call BHDC at 705-734-9690.