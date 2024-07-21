BARRIE
    • Cottage CountryCon brings Comic-Con to Orillia

    Visitors check out a vendor at the Cottage CountryCon, in Orillia, Ont on July 21, 2024 (CTV News/ Chris Garry). Visitors check out a vendor at the Cottage CountryCon, in Orillia, Ont on July 21, 2024 (CTV News/ Chris Garry).
    The Cottage CountryCon convention returned to Orillia this weekend.

    The Annual comic book-themed convention brought hundreds of Comic-Con fans to the Best Western Plus Mariposa Inn and Conference Centre.

    Cottage CountyCon featured comic books, movies, cosplay, sci-fi and fantasy items.

    In addition to vendors, the event included a meet-and-greet with Peter Kelamis, the voice actor of Dragon Ball, and Fabian Nicieza, the co-creator of Deadpool.

    The Cottage CountryCon was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

