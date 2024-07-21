Cottage CountryCon brings Comic-Con to Orillia

The Cottage CountryCon convention returned to Orillia this weekend.

The Annual comic book-themed convention brought hundreds of Comic-Con fans to the Best Western Plus Mariposa Inn and Conference Centre.

Cottage CountyCon featured comic books, movies, cosplay, sci-fi and fantasy items.

In addition to vendors, the event included a meet-and-greet with Peter Kelamis, the voice actor of Dragon Ball, and Fabian Nicieza, the co-creator of Deadpool.

The Cottage CountryCon was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.