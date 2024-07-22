BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man seriously injured in Alliston crash

    Crashed up car in Alliston, Ont. Sat., July 20, 2024. (FACEBOOK) Crashed up car in Alliston, Ont. Sat., July 20, 2024. (FACEBOOK)
    A pickup truck and decked-out car collided at Young Street and Industrial Parkway in Alliston.

    Provincial police were called to the area at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

    Police say a 19-year-old Loretto man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

    Young Street and Industrial Parkway were closed most of the evening while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist assisted with the investigation.

    The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking if anyone witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122.

    Alternatively, you may submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

