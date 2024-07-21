BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP rescue group of people boating on Georgian Bay

    People rescued from sinking boat in Georgian Bay in Georgian Bay Township, Ont on July 21, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP Central Region). People rescued from sinking boat in Georgian Bay in Georgian Bay Township, Ont on July 21, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP Central Region).
    OPP and the Canadian Coast Guard were kept busy on Sunday in Central Ontario as teams rescued multiple people from a sinking boat.

    OPP said that when they arrived, they found all nine boaters wearing life jackets, which kept them safe as they waited.

    Police say the Vessel sank due to mechanical issues, and no one was injured.

