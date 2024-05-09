BARRIE
One person hospitalized after fire at Orillia home

Fire crews attend the scene of a house fire on Westmount Drive South in Orillia, Ont., on Thurs., May 9, 2024. (Source: Orillia Fire Department/X) Fire crews attend the scene of a house fire on Westmount Drive South in Orillia, Ont., on Thurs., May 9, 2024. (Source: Orillia Fire Department/X)
One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Orillia on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say one man was found unconscious and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Everyone else inside the residence on Westmount Drive South managed to escape uninjured.

Firefighters quickly got the situation under control.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

The extent of damage to the home has not been provided.

