Tech giant launches 1st Canadian global security operations centre in Barrie

The City of Barrie officially became the site of Kyndryl's first global Global Security Operations Center (SOC) in hopes of addressing the need for expanded cybersecurity infrastructure across the country.

The tech giant celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

As one of the world's largest IT infrastructure service providers, Kyndryl's new 24/7 SOC will serve as a hub that protects hundreds of public sector enterprises across the globe from cyber threats.

"The number of devices that can be exploited is increasing. The attackers and the sophistication of the attackers who are attacking those devices is increasing," said Kris Lovejoy, Kyndryl Canada's Global Practice leader.

According to a study by the International Data Corporation (IDC), 64 per cent of Canadian organizations experience one or more cyber incidents per month, and just over half suffered at least one ransomware attack within a 12-month frame.

The new Kyndryl SOC will heavily rely on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other automation systems.

"We offer the ability for customers to analyze risk, to protect themselves against what they're seeing, to detect and respond," added Lovejoy. "As well as [the ability] to recover in the event that something really bad happens."

The SOC will also employ around 200 staff, something welcomed by Mayor Alex Nuttall as he works to bring new business opportunities to the city.

"We're certainly well-positioned to be able to take advantage of these types of industries that are grouwing," stated Nuttall. "Kyndryl saw the opportunity here and we're thankful for that."

Todd McCarthy, Ontario's Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery also attended Kyndryl's ribbon-cutting ceremony. He emphasized the province's focus on maximizing trust and confidence in the use of AI.

Every citizen, business – like Kyndryl – and the government must work together to ensure that we have security in the area of technology and artificial intelligence as we go forward," stated McCarthy.

He plans to table a first-ever cyber security and AI Trust bill in provincial parliament on Monday, which will seek to establish the principles of safe and responsible AI use in the public sector.