BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigating after senior drowns in Meaford

    Grey Bruce OPP patrol the harbour in this undated photo (supplied). Grey Bruce OPP patrol the harbour in this undated photo (supplied).
    Police in Meaford are investigating after a senior drowned Saturday morning.

    Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possible drowning shortly after 11 a.m. in Meaford Harbour.

    Police pulled an 81-year-old from Meaford out of the water.

    However, they were unresponsive and pronounced dead.

    Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.  

