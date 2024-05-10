Barrie men charged with fraud in OPP investigation into pool installation scam

Two Barrie men have been charged with fraud in connection with a lengthy OPP investigation after several customers seeking pool installations were allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Matthew Tayler, 46, and Jamie Galipeau, 47, are alleged to have defraud more than 16 Sommerland Pools and Landscapes customers out of a combined $489,000.

Provincial police say the company is responsible for clients facing delays, restricted communication, and finding their backyards either in disarray or with work not even started.

Sommerland Pool and Landscaping customers allege the company took their deposit and never completed the work in their backyards. (Supplied)

Last August, several customers told CTV News the accused left them high and dry, offering more excuses than results. "He kind of said he was in dispute with his partner and that he didn't know when he could finish our jobs at that point," Dipesh Mistry said.

"I did not take the money and run," Tayler said in a phone interview with CTV News in August 2023. "I was responsible for operations. I did my part of the company till the funds went dry when Jamie had to step in."

Both men face 14 counts of fraud over $5,000 and 14 counts of obtaining by false pretences over $5,000.

The allegations against Sommerland Pools and Landscaping, Tayler, and Galipeau have not been tested in court.