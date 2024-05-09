Destructive house fire claims life of pet, displaces homeowner

One person has been displaced after fire broke out at a home in Innisfil, claiming the life of one pet.

Officials said the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, after the homeowner returned to find the house on fire.

Emergency crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home on Big Bay Point Road.

Two dogs escaped the fire, but sadly, a third perished.

No other injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

The house sustained extensive damage, making it unliveable.