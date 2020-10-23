BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka broke its own record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a week.

Dr. Colin Lee, an associate medical officer of health at Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, said the region recorded 111 positive tests for the week of Oct. 18, despite some days with declining numbers.

"This week we've had some encouraging days, where the numbers were down a little but then they bounced back up.

October has been a really tough month, and it is already, unfortunately, the month with the most cases for the pandemic," Lee said.

On Friday, the health unit logged 22 new cases and one new hospitalization in the last 24 hours.

The list includes two children in Barrie and Penetanguishene.

Click here to find a COVID-19 testing centre near you.

With the grim numbers, Lee said he still believes the region can stop the spread.

"We must and we will. The challenge is we need to do it as quickly as possible. But I am confident that we will contain it," he said.

"I do urge everyone to be patient and continue to be COVID-smart so we can beat this second wave down as quickly as possible," Lee added.

With flu season fast approaching and many pharmacies and physician offices quickly running out of the vaccine supply, Lee encouraged patience.

"More vaccine is coming to the pharmacies and health care providers in the coming weeks," Lee said.